Roman Kemp and Kylie Minogue drink out of shoes together at Brit Awards 2024
Roman Kemp invited Kylie Minogue to do a "shoey" at the 2024 Brit Awards on Saturday, 2 March.
The legendary Australian singer was honoured with the Global Icon award and closed the ceremony at London's O2 arena with a glittering performance.
Kylie was sitting down at her table when the former Capital Breakfast presenter told her it would be "amiss" not to sip some of her wine brand from her heels.
The pair then appeared to drink a beverage from the inside of some shoes together.
