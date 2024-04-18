Russell Crowe makes surprising Britain’s Got Talent admission

Russell Crowe has revealed he is a “fan” of Britain’s Got Talent.

Speaking to Amanda Holden on Heart Radio, the actor explained he enjoys seeing people realise their “destiny” on the ITV show and was recently in the audience.

“I just really like the whole energy of that show, where you provide a moment and a spotlight to somebody,” Crowe said of BGT.

Holden has been a judge on the show since 2007 and she returns to the panel alongside Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli this Saturday (20 April).