Britney Spears has revealed she had a “really dangerous” accident at home while attempting to turn on her fireplace.

The singer explained how she burnt off her eyebrows and eyelashes when the fire “blew up” in her face in her bedroom six months ago.

The 42-year-old shared what happened in an Instagram video to her fans on Monday (30 September).

She said: “Six months ago something happened that was really, really dangerous. I was in my room and I turned the fire on and all of a sudden it blew up in my face.”