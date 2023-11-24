Jamie Lynn recalls iconic Britney and Madonna kiss at 2003 VMAs

Jamie Lynn Spears recalls the iconic kiss between her sister Britney and Madonna at the 2002 VMAs.

In I’m a Celebrity’s Friday 24 November episode, Fred Sirieix asked Jamie Lynn if she remembered the kiss.

“Anything my sister did, I always thought was the best,” Jamie Lynn replied.

“If somebody said anything about it, I’m ready to go. Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best,” she added.

She revealed that their parents weren’t worried about the kiss either, joking that her mum said it was “artistic.”