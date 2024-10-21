Britney Spears declares she is married again as she dons wedding dress and veil

Britney Spears has announced she is married again - this time to herself.

The 42-year-old donned a wedding dress and veil a year after her divorce from Sam Asghari, to share her news with fans.

The singer shared an Instagram video with her 41 million followers on Sunday (20 October) of her dancing in her wedding dress to Sting’s Field Of Gold.

The Toxic singer captioned the video: “The day I married myself… Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!”