Britney Spears is seen dancing and kissing her ex-husband Sam Asghari in a throwback video she shared to her Instagram page on Thursday (4 April).

The singer also wrote a lengthy caption in which she discussed “loving too much” and being “too sensitive”, in the post, which has since been deleted.

In her caption, the 42-year-old explained that she speaks about her past to “protect” herself from making “the same mistakes as before”.

The couple split back in August last year after Asghari filed for divorce.