Brooklyn Beckham enlisted his younger brother Cruz as his sous chef to make a beef wellington which appeared to impress Gordon Ramsay.

The eldest Beckham son, who recently teamed up with Uber Eats to provide a takeaway menu, is used to sharing cookery classes on his Instagram page.

In the most recent video, posted on Monday (18 March), he sears up a joint of beef tenderloin, before making a mushroom sauce using Woodinville Bourbon whisky.

He then slathers the beef with mustard and wraps it up in a layer of mushroom pate and parma ham, before his 19-year-old brother helps wrap it in pastry.

Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay commented on the video saying, “That looks great”.