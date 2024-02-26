Brooklyn Beckham makes French omelette using £350 ingredient

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a video of him making a French omelette using a £350 ingredient.

The model, who recently partnered with Uber Eats to launch several takeaway dishes, shared his latest recipe with fans on Instagram.

In the video, posted on 23 February, Brooklyn responds to recent criticism over his cooking, stating: “Don’t judge me or do. Everyone always says ‘Oh he thinks he is a professional chef’. I am not a professional chef at all. I just love cooking.”

Serving up the omelette, Brooklyn adds some Imperial Caviar to the dish. A125g of tin currently retails at £350.