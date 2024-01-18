Brooklyn Beckham shares ‘secret’ recipe for grandmother’s sausage and bacon sandwich

Brooklyn Beckham has shared his “secret” recipe for his grandmother's sausage and bacon sandwich, as well as revealing some of is family’s favourite dishes.

The 24-year-old has teamed up with Uber Eats to launch his own pop-up restaurant in London, offering a takeaway menu with several dishes.

In the advert, the model explains: “I’ve always been into trying different cuisines. I got my wife on Indian and Chinese takeaway. She’s obsessed with it.

“I’m making my favourite sandwich, my English breakfast sandwich, which is a dish my nanny Peggy taught me.”

The dishes will be available to order on the app on 25 January and 26 January between 5pm and 10pm.