Bruce Willis’s daughter Rumer Willis shares unseen videos of actor on 69th birthday

Bruce Willis’s daughter Rumer Willis shared previously unseen videos of the actor as they celebrated his 69th birthday on Tuesday (19 March).

In the video, posted on Instagram, Willis is seen dancing and rapping with his daughter. She captioned the video: “This is you in all your silliness and glory and I love it.”

The Die Hard star’s wife of fifteen years, Emma Heming Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore also took to social media to celebrate the actor on his birthday.

The Hollywood legend has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, which is “aggressive and very rare”.