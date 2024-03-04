Bruce Willis’s wife Emma Heming Willis has hit out at media reports suggesting her husband has “no joy” following his dementia diagnosis.

The 68-year-old actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022.

The Die Hard star’s family has spoken openly about his diagnosis, however, his wife took to Instagram on Sunday (3 March) to speak of her anger following a media report suggesting her husband “has no joy”.

She said: “That is far from the truth.

“There is grief and sadness and all of that, but it is a new chapter.

“That chapter is filled with love, it is filled with connection, it is filled with joy, it is filled with happiness.”