RM plays Dynamite on saxophone as BTS star Jin completes military service

BTS member Jin was greeted by his fellow star RM playing “Dynamite” on saxophone as he was discharged from mandatory service in the South Korean military on Wednesday, 12 June.

The K-pop singer, 31, was also met by J-Hope, Jimin, Jung Kook, and V, but Suga was absent from the occasion.

Jin had been serving in the 5th Army Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.

In South Korea, most able-bodied men must perform 18-21 months of military service.

Fans were asked not to visit the location for safety reasons.

Jin is due to participate in the BTS FESTA, an annual celebration of the band’s debut anniversary, on Thursday in Seoul.