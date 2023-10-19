Burt Young: Rocky actor’s final on-screen appearances before death

Burt Young appeared in films such as The Final Code (2021) and Beckman (2020) before his death aged 83 this month.

The Oscar-nominated actor passed away on 8 October in Los Angeles, his daughter Anne Morea Steingieser told the New York Times who reported his death on Wednesday (18 October).

Young was well known for his role in the Rocky movies as Paulie, the butcher friend of Rocky Balboa who was played by Sylvester Stallone.

He appeared as a detective in The Final Code and as Salvatore in Beckman.