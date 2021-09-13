Fans are already expressing their anger with Call of Duty Vanguard despite the fact that the game is yet to release.

The main source of frustration for players appears to be that the minimap will work differently in Vanguard, using a similar system that was first introduced in the 2019 game Modern Warfare.

This means that players will need to use a new perk, called Radar, to see others on the map regardless of whether they are using a silenced weapon or not.

Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest entry in Activision’s premier franchise and takes place during World War 2.