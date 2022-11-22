‘Home for quismois’: Camila Cabello pokes fun at herself after Christmas performance

Camila Cabello has poked fun at her pronunciation of “Christmas” after her performance at the White House went viral.

Last December, Cabello sounded like she was singing she will be “home for quismois” as she performed alongside a mariachi band.

Taking the roasting like a champ, the Cuban-American singer made a TikTok with the caption: “me before recording my version of I’ll be home for Christmas (quismois)”

The clip feigns an exchange with a vocal coach who tries to teach her how to say the word with an American accent.

