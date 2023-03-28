Watch: Eddie Hearn roasts Roman Kemp over being a ‘nepo baby’

Eddie Hearn ripped into Roman Kemp for being a “nepo baby” during a game of “Home Truths” on Capital FM, after the radio host said he’s only famous because of his father.

“How relevant,” the boxing promoter began, firing back at the breakfast presenter, whose father is Martin Kemp, bassist for Spandau Ballet.

“The difference between me and you is I have something you don’t. Talent and ability.”

During the game, Hearn went on to roast Kemp even more, calling him “useless” and saying he only got the job because his father was owed a favour.

