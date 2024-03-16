Cara Delevingne’s father has revealed what is believed to have caused a huge fire at the English actress and model’s Los Angeles home.

A huge blaze destroyed the $7 million mansion in the early hours of Friday (15 March).

The 31-year-old was not at home at the time and feared her two cats had been killed in the blaze. She later took to Instagram to confirm the animals had been saved by firefighters.

According to reports on the MailOnline, Delevingne’s father Charles said an “electrical” fault had caused the fire, after he was approached by numerous journalists.