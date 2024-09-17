Cardi B shares intense gym workout 10 days after giving birth to third child

Cardi B has shared a glimpse of her intense workout just 10 days after giving birth to her third child.

The singer, who welcomed a baby daughter on 7 September, with her husband Offsett, has been back in the gym.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday (17 September) to show a gruelling 30-minute workout on the stairmaster.

Cardi previously shared news of her daughter’s arrival on Instagram with several homemade videos.

The 31-year-old recently filed for divorce from the Migos rapper, but Offset was present for the birth of his daughter.

She called her baby girl the “prettiest little thing”.