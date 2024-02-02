Carl Weathers’ best TV and movie moments as actor dies aged 76

Watch Carl Weathers’ best moments after the actor whose credits include Rocky and Predator, died aged 76.

A statement from his family announced he died “peacefully in his sleep” on Thursday, 1 February.

His breakout role came in 1976’s Rocky as Apollo Creed, a rival to Sylvester Stallone’s titular character.

Weathers appeared in the next three Rocky movies and also starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987’s Predator.

The following decade saw the actor take on more comedic roles, acting alongside Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore and playing himself as an acting coach in the cult sitcom Arrested Development.

Most recently he starred in all three seasons of the Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, appearing in all three seasons.