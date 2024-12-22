Strictly stars fight back tears in special tribute to Caroline Flack

Strictly Come Dancing stars fought back tears as they paid a special tribute to former winner Caroline Flack.

The emotional tribute to the former Love Island host was paid during Strictly’s 20th anniversary special, which aired on BBC One on Saturday (21 December).

Strictly host Tess Daly, former judge Bruno Tonioli and professional dancers Janette Manrara and Pasha Kovalev, who partnered with Caroline to win the show in 2014, all fought back tears as they spoke of her dance talents.

The show featured Caroline’s final dance to Robbie Williams’ hit song Angels.

Janette said: “I had tears in my eyes watching her dance and she had tears while dancing it.”

“It was one of the best we’ve ever seen, it was so beautiful,” Tess Daly said.