Strictly stars fight back tears in special tribute to Caroline Flack

Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:29
Strictly stars Tess Daly and Pasha Kovalev fight back tears in special tribute to Caroline Flack
Strictly Come Dancing stars fought back tears as they paid a special tribute to former winner Caroline Flack.
The emotional tribute to the former Love Island host was paid during Strictly’s 20th anniversary special, which aired on BBC One on Saturday (21 December).
Strictly host Tess Daly, former judge Bruno Tonioli and professional dancers Janette Manrara and Pasha Kovalev, who partnered with Caroline to win the show in 2014, all fought back tears as they spoke of her dance talents.
The show featured Caroline’s final dance to Robbie Williams’ hit song Angels.
Janette said: “I had tears in my eyes watching her dance and she had tears while dancing it.”
“It was one of the best we’ve ever seen, it was so beautiful,” Tess Daly said.
Up next
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
01:35
Netflix present our next great action hero in Rebel Ridge
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
07:54
The Travel Smart guide to southeast Asia
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
07:27
Why Kentucky should be your next US destination choice
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
01:35
Netflix present our next great action hero in Rebel Ridge
01:52
The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch
01:53
Why this tale of a Japanese toilet attendant could save your Christmas
01:45
Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder bring the wit with Hacks
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:59
Watch: Far-right protesters rally after German market attack
01:41
German Christmas market attack: Child aged 9 among five killed
01:32
Why are the trains always chaotic at Christmas?
00:36
Police swarm to arrest after Christmas market attack kills five
00:38
Tyson Fury breaks silence after storming out of ring in Usyk defeat
01:27
Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring
01:11
Arsenal v Monaco: Arteta predicts bigger and better for Saka
00:59
Ronaldo’s seven-word verdict on Saudi Arabia hosting World Cup
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31