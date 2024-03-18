Celebrity Bake Off star’s bowl spirals out of control and shatters mid-challenge

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer tent descended into hysterics as a contestant's glass mixing bowl smashed mid-challenge.

Jodie Whittaker had turned her mixer on but appeared not to have attached the bowl securely.

Once she turned the mixer on, it threw flour across the worktop and was sent flying before shattering.

The Doctor Who star, 41, ran across to Spencer Matthews to avoid being hit by debris.

Whittaker was baking a giant custard cream biscuit with iced rings in the shape of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.