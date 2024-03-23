Celebrity Big Brother’s Bradley reveals how he felt after shock backdoor eviction

Celebrity Big Brother’s Bradley Riches has spoken out following a surprise eviction during the penultimate episode of the reality show.

The Heartstopper star placed 6th in the show, which saw Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts take home the crown.

He was immediately evicted from the house when contestants had the chance to briefly meet their loved ones - but host, AJ Odudu came for him instead.

“Being in a backdoor eviction was kind of cool”, Riches told fans.

“When the lights went red I kind of knew my fate. I knew what was happening. Pretty iconic.”