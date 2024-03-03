Watch the most iconic Celebrity Big Brother clips of all time

Though the past series of Celebrity Big Brother may be long off television screens, their iconic moments have lived on.

The reality show has given fans some incredible scenes, such as Tiffany "New York" Pollard fearing one of her fellow housemates had died, Gemma Collins' "claustrophobic" meltdown, Kim Woodburn's famous "adulterer" exclamation, and George Galloway's infamous impression of a cat.

Before the hit reality show returns on Monday (3 March), The Independent takes a look at its most iconic clips.