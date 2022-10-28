Ant and Dec react to I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up

Ant and Dec have reacted to the upcoming lineup of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! which is due to return to screens on 6 November.

The show will return to Australia after two years of being filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to travel restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic.

“We knew we’d get you on there one of these days”, Ant said of one star, while Dec added “We saw him and he never let on. Sneaky boy.”

Sign up to our newsletters.