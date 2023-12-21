Celebrity Masterchef winner holds back tears as champion announced

Duncan James held back tears as he was crowned Celebrity MasterChef’s Christmas Cook-Off 2023 winner on Wednesday night (20 December).

The singer, 45, was praised for his festive menu which featured a turkey roulade Wellington and a spiced sticky toffee pudding with brandy-soaked dates.

As Gregg Wallace called out his name as the winner, James appeared overwhelmed.

“What? Are you being serious?”, he said in disbelief before hugging both judges.

“I’m just so happy. This is like one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” he added.