Celebrity Race Across The World contestants Jeff Brazier and his son Freddie had a tense exchange hours into their month-long journey on Wednesday’s (14 August) episode of the BBC show.

The TV presenter, 45, appeared to be disappointed with the 19-year-old’s claim that the family do not speak openly to each other meaning he “keeps quiet.”

It came after Freddie did not tell Jeff he wanted food from a cafe, so his father reassured him that their money was for both of them.

“I stay quiet because I feel like thats what everyone else does,” Freddie told his father.