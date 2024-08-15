Independent TV
Celebrity Race Across The World: Jeff Brazier storms off after exchange with son Freddie
Celebrity Race Across The World contestants Jeff Brazier and his son Freddie had a tense exchange hours into their month-long journey on Wednesday’s (14 August) episode of the BBC show.
The TV presenter, 45, appeared to be disappointed with the 19-year-old’s claim that the family do not speak openly to each other meaning he “keeps quiet.”
It came after Freddie did not tell Jeff he wanted food from a cafe, so his father reassured him that their money was for both of them.
“I stay quiet because I feel like thats what everyone else does,” Freddie told his father.
