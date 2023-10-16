Celebrity SAS star Gareth Gates sobs over ‘unbearable’ bullying about his stammer

Singer Gareth Gates broke down in tears as he opened up on the horrific bullying he was subjected to as a child due to his speech impediment.

Gareth, 39, who shot to fame when he appeared on Pop Idol, is taking part in this year’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

On Sunday night’s episode, he was called to the interrogation room after impressing leaders during a hard task and was asked about his childhood and past.

Gareth said: “For me, growing up was hard – at school, having a stammer. School was just... [I was] verbally abused, physically. Lads just holding me down and shouting things.”

He added: “I’ve got those horrendous scars there still.”