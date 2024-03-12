Celine Dion laughs and jokes with hockey team in surprise locker room visit

Celine Dion laughed and joked with hockey players in Las Vegas as she made a surprise locker room visit.

The singer, who has rarely been seen in public since her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, visited the Edmonton Oilers player’s locker room.

The footage, shared on the club’s Instagram page on Sunday (10 March), shows the 55-year-old imitating the players in their skates and equipment.

The video is believed to have been filmed back in February, before the singer’s surprise appearance at The Grammys.