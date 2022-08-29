Married At First Site UK returns to Channel 4 for seventh season

Married At First Sight UK is returning to screens from Monday 29 August. Presenting 17 singletons, the popular dating show comes back for a seventh season, with this year featuring the first lesbian couple. Based on the Danish series of the same name, the reality tv series matches couples based on scientific and sociological factors with participants meeting their future spouses for the first time on their wedding day.

The new season’s first episode will air at 9 pm on E4.

