Charli XCX plays Victoria Beckham in SNL sketch mocking America’s Next Top Model

Singer Charli XCX dressed up as Victoria Beckham for a Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch mocking America’s Next Top Model.

The British pop star served as host of SNL on 16 November, following the success of her Brat album.

The singer appeared in several sketches during the show, including a sketch about Shrek The Musical and performing a song with Brooklyn 99 star Andy Samberg.

In another sketch mocking America’s Next Top Model on Thanksgiving, the singer played the Spice Girls star while wearing a white power suit.

She joked she had brought creamed spinach to the dinner, before discovering it was expensive face cream.