Charli XCX declares Martha Stewart’s feud with journalist is ‘brat’ in SNL opener

Charli XCX declared Martha Stewart’s feud with a journalist is “brat” during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

The British pop star, who took the world by storm with her Brat album, described the US star as “brat” after she mistakenly claimed a journalist who covered her legal proceedings was dead.

Charli XCX said: “So many people have asked me, what is brat, and honestly, it’s just like an attitude, it’s a vibe.

“For example, the new Martha Stewart documentary, when Martha gets mad about an old magazine article and she says that she’s glad the journalist who wrote it is dead – that is brat.

“And then last Friday, when that exact journalist responded and said, ‘Hey, ‘I’m alive, b****’ – that is extremely brat.”