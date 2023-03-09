Charlotte Church has reflected on Chris Moyles offering to take her virginity when she was 16.

In 2002, Moyles, who was then presenting BBC Radio 1’s drive-time show, offered to take the singer’s virginity, saying that he wanted to “lead her through the forest of sexuality”.

Speaking to Kathy Burke in a new documentary for Channel 4 exploring the subject of ageing, Church spoke about the public reaction to her changing as she got older.

“There was sort of this shift where I became fair game,” she recalled.

