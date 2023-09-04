Singer Cher has revealed some of her tips for staying young as the 77-year-old revealed she can’t believe she will soon be celebrating a big milestone.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she said: “I'll be 80 at some point sooner than I wish and I'll still be wearing my jeans and still be wearing long hair and doing the same stuff I have always done.

Susanna Reid asked: “What is the secret to the fact you look so terrific?”

Cher replies: “The genes in my family are pretty amazing. I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger? I keep up with the trends and have young friends.”