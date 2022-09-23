Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28

George Ward, who starred in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died aged 28.

A statement from their family on Friday (23 September) confirmed the Darlington performer died on Sunday.

“This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced. As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same,” the statement said.

This clip shows their first appearance on Drag Race UK, in the show’s second series in 2021.

