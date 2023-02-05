SNL parodies ‘spy’ balloon saga with cold open: ‘Sorry you’re in the water’

Saturday Night Live parodied the China “spy” balloon controversy with a cold open that starred cast members Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Kenan Thompson.

In the sketch, a rare example of SNL using a same-day event as material for its famous opening, Fineman presents an MSNBC report about the shot-down balloon, portrayed by Yang.

“Balloon, I’m sorry you’re in the water, but thank you for speaking to us,” Fineman says.

“I entertain you for four days, and then I get shot by Biden? Can’t believe I’m Joe’s ‘Osama’,” Yang replied.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.