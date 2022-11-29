Dwayne Johnson buys every Snickers bar in shop he used to steal from

Dwayne Johnson bought every Snickers bar from a shop he used to steal from to right a childhood wrong.

The Rock explained that, aged 14, he used to steal a chocolate bar from his local 7-11 before his daily workout session as he couldn’t afford to buy one.

To shoppers’ delight, the Black Adam star offered to pay for their groceries, as well as buying every single Snickers bar in the store.

“I have been waiting decades to do what I’ve been getting ready to do now,” Johnson said.

