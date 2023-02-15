Chris Packham tears up reading email from Radio 2 DJ Ken Bruce’s autistic son

Chris Packham became emotional after finding out the feelings of loneliness that Radio 2 DJ Ken Bruce’s autistic son battles with.

In a new BBC Two documentary, Inside Our Autistic Minds, the Countryfile presenter reads out an email from 20-year-old Murray Bruce, who is non-verbal and communicates by typing on a tablet.

“I don’t know whether it’s because I have some form of affinity for Murray, but I find that incredibly touching and a bit sentimental,” Packham said, reading out the emotional message, in which Murray shared worries of living in a “deep and troubled” world.

