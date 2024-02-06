Chris Pratt transforms into Pringles man in Super Bowl commercial

After bringing iconic characters like Mario and Garfield to life, Chris Pratt has found his next starring role: the Pringles man.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor stars in Pringles’s 2024 Super Bowl commercial, sporting a moustache as he plays the crisp’s iconic mascot Mr P.

At the start of the advert, the actor is buying Pringles when an employee points out his resemblance to the mascot.

Pratt denies it, but then he and everyone around him can’t unsee it, going viral.