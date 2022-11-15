Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are set to star in Spirited, an Apple TV+ reimagining of Charles Dickens’ novel A Christmas Carol.

In a musical take on the classic, Spirited is told from the perspective of the three ghosts of Christmas Past (Sunita Mani), Present (Ferrell), and Yet-to-Come (Tracy Morgan) as they try and reform “unredeemable” cynical media consultant Clint Briggs (Reynolds).

Directed by Sean Anders, the film features original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, as well as production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold.

