Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan should be out of hospital by Christmas, wife says

Shane MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, has given fans a promising update on The Pogues frontman’s health.

On Tuesday, she shared a picture of the singer in his hospital bed, along with the message: “Fingers crossed @ShaneMacGowan will be home tomorrow!”

He was rushed to hospital earlier in December after falling ill with viral encephalitis, a medical condition which causes inflammation in the brain.

MacGowan had also contracted shingles, which spread to his eye.

“He seems perfectly normal now,” Clarke said in an interview.

“He is pissed off because he can’t have a drink in the hospital.”

