Christmas on the Farm’s Helen Skelton ‘hustled’ as alpaca causes chaos on set

A cheeky alpaca caused chaos on Tuesday’s episode of Channel 5’s Christmas on the Farm, as presenters Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson were forced to improvise during the live broadcast.

Stanley the alpaca stole the show as the programme broadcast live from Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire on 19 December.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star declared: “It is really hard to enjoy when you are being hustled by an Alpaca! Calm down, Stanley.”

Jules added: "He’s trying to eat scripts and trying to eat the crew, looking for a Christmas present or maybe looking for a girlfriend."