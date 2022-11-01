‘It’s time’: Mariah Carey announces Christmas is here in new Instagram video

Mariah Carey has officially announced the arrival of Christmas, swapping her Halloween costume for a festive outfit in a hilarious video.

Posting on 1 November, the iconic singer declared that “it’s time” for the holiday season.

Starting the video by riding an exercise bike in a witch costume, Carey soon transforms into the iconic red bodysuit she wore on the cover of her 1994 Merry Christmas album.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” plays in the background as she sits on a reindeer in her winter wonderland.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.