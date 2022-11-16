Mariah Carey loses 'Queen of Christmas' title after trademark dispute

Mariah Carey has officially not been crowned the “Queen of Christmas” after the US Patent and Trademark office denied her request to trademark the title.

If granted, the trademark would have allowed the “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer to stop other from using the moniker on merchandise and music.

The star also had an application to trademark “QOX” and “Princess Christmas” turned down.

Elizabeth Chan, who creates music for Christmas, blocked Carey’s application, telling Variety that “no one person should hold onto anything around Christmas or monopolise it in the way that [Carey] seeks to.”

