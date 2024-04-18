Clarkson’s Farm season three trailer teases heartbreak on Diddly Squat

Prime Video has released a new trailer for season three of Clarkson’s Farm, with chaos and heartbreak teased on Diddly Squat.

Jeremy Clarkson, 64, returns for another series alongside his popular assistant Kaleb Cooper, who is seen getting a promotion in the new teaser.

“I’ve made a decision, I’m going to make you farm manager,” Jeremy tells Kaleb, before challenging him to a competition.

It won’t all be fun and games on Diddly Squat Farm though.

During birthing season, tragedy strikes as not all piglets survive their arrival into the world - sparking emotional scenes between Jeremy and girlfriend Lisa.

Clarkson’s Farm Part 1 will launch on 3 May, followed by Part 2 on 10 May, on Amazon Prime Video.