Alison Hammond falls over as Clarkson’s Farm visit descends into chaos

Alison Hammond fell flat on her back as her visit to Clarkson’s Farm descended into chaos.

The morning TV star took a trip to Diddly Squat Farm, in the Cotswolds, ahead of the show’s return.

In amusing footage, she is seen chatting to Jeremy Clarkson and his fellow star Kaleb Cooper, before slipping and rolling off a mound of hay.

Season three of Clarkson’s Farm will land on Prime Video on 3 May, just over a year after the release of season two.