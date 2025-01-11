Claudia Winkleman recalls bizarre injury she suffered on Traitors set

Claudia Winkleman has revealed a bizarre injury she experienced while filming for The Traitors - and how she was treated by a vet.

The 52-year-old presenter recalled how she injured her back while filming the hit show in The Highlands and begged her producer to help her see a physio.

The presenter told The Graham Norton Show on Friday (10 January) how a man arrived to help her.

She said: “I asked him, ‘Do you live near by?’ and he said ‘They told me not to tell you, but you’re the first human I’ve touched in 18 months. I’m a vet and an animal physio’.”

The audience burst out laughing as the Strictly star revealed the vet’s previous two clients were two shire horses.