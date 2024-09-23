Watch: Coldplay’s Chris Martin performs new song in disguise at Las Vegas karaoke bar

Coldplay's Chris Martin looked unrecognizable as he performed the band’s new song in disguise at a Las Vegas karaoke bar

The 47-year-old donned a ginger wig and glasses as he performed All My Love at Dino’s Lounge in Las Vegas on Saturday (21 September).

The band frontman was in Las Vegas at the weekend as the special guest for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Following his iHeartRadio appearance, those at Dino’s Lounge were greeted by a disguised Martin holding a balloon as he took the stage to sing along to the track off Coldplay’s upcoming LP Moon Music.