Comic Relief 2024: Lenny Henry fights back tears in last speech as show host

Sir Lenny Henry fought back tears in an emotional speech as he hosted Comic Relief for the last time after 39 years.

The comedian was honoured during the live charity show on Friday (15 March) as it was announced nearly £39 million had been raised.

After being branded “irreplaceable” by his co-hosts, the 65-year-old said: “It’s been incredible. Utterly incredible it is people at home that do this, I am moved and finding it difficult to hold it together so thank you.”

After thanking fellow founder Richard Curtis, he added: “I’m actually speechless thank you all so much and thank you, never give up caring or giving, I send my love to all of you, you have been brilliant goodnight.”