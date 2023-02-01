Comic Relief red nose gets makeover from iPhone designer

The iconic Comic Relief red nose has been transformed by legendary designer Sir Jony Ive for this year’s Red Nose Day.

Sir Jony, the man who has designed some of Apple’s biggest products, has created a red nose that is 95 per cent plant-based and comes as flat circle that pops out to become spherical.

Celebrities including Sir Lenny Henry and Greg James can be seen sporting the new look ahead of Red Nose Day, which returns on Friday 17 March.

