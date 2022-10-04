The Beatles’ drummer Ringo Starr cancels concert due to illness

Ringo Starr, who rose to fame as the drummer for The Beatles, has cancelled multiple concerts in the US due to illness.

A statement said the 82-year-old had to put his tour on hold due to Covid-19, and “hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home.”

The musician was due to perform at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, on Saturday (1 October) but venue representatives said he was forced to cancel with just a few hours of notice.

